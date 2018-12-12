SoftBank plans Nvidia stake sale soon, could make about US$3 billion: Bloomberg

SoftBank Group Corp is planning to sell its stake in Nvidia Corp early next year as the U.S. chipmaker's shares slide, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

TOKYO: SoftBank Group Corp is planning to sell its stake in Nvidia Corp early next year as the U.S. chipmaker's shares slide, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Japanese company could make about US$3 billion in profit from the transaction, the report said.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)