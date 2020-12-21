SoftBank prepares to file for SPAC IPO on Monday - Axios

SoftBank's Vision Fund is preparing to raise between US$500 million and US$600 million via an initial public offering of its first special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), U.S. news portal Axios reported on Sunday, citing multiple sources.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

SoftBank is said to be preparing for at least two additional SPACs, the report added.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Source: Reuters

