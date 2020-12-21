SoftBank prepares to file for SPAC IPO on Monday - Axios

SoftBank's Vision Fund is preparing to raise between US$500 million and US$600 million via an initial public offering of its first special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), U.S. news portal Axios reported on Sunday, citing multiple sources.

SoftBank is said to be preparing for at least two additional SPACs, the report added.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)