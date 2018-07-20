SoftBank's Vision Fund to invest US$1 billion in China AI startup: Bloomberg

SoftBank Group Corp's Vision Fund is seeking to invest almost US$1 billion in SenseTime Group Ltd, a Chinese facial recognition technology developer, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

The fund and SenseTime are finalizing the terms of the deal and the details could still change, Bloomberg reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-07-20/softbank-fund-is-said-to-seek-investment-in-chinese-ai-giant?utm_source=google&utm_medium=bd&cmpId=google citing sources.

SenseTime in May raised US$620 million in a round of funding from Fidelity International, Hopu Capital, Silver Lake and Tiger Global, and US$600 million in April led by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

A SenseTime spokeswoman declined to comment on the matter.

