Softbank says it will sell 5per cent of domestic telco
TOKYO: SoftBank Group Corp said it plans to sell 5per cent of its domestic telco SoftBank Corp as part of its plan to raise US$41 billion through asset sales.
The sale of 240 million shares will leave SoftBank Group with a 62.1per cent stake in Japan's third largest wireless carrier.
