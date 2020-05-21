Softbank says it will sell 5per cent of domestic telco

Softbank says it will sell 5per cent of domestic telco

SoftBank Group Corp said it plans to sell 5per cent of its domestic telco SoftBank Corp as part of its plan to raise US$41 billion through asset sales.

FILE PHOTO: A woman using a mobile phone walks past the logo of SoftBank Corp in Tokyo
FILE PHOTO: A woman using a mobile phone walks past the logo of SoftBank Corp in Tokyo, Japan December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo
The sale of 240 million shares will leave SoftBank Group with a 62.1per cent stake in Japan's third largest wireless carrier.

