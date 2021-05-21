SoftBank says Son lieutenant Fisher, Arm CEO to leave board

TOKYO :SoftBank Group Corp on Friday said Chief Executive Masayoshi Son's longtime lieutenant Ron Fisher and the CEO of chip designer Arm, Simon Segars, will step down from the Japanese conglomerate's board.

TOKYO -SoftBank Group Corp on Friday said Chief Executive Masayoshi Son's longtime lieutenant Ron Fisher and the CEO of chip designer Arm, Simon Segars, will step down from the Japanese conglomerate's board.

The US$40 billion sale of Arm to U.S. chip firm Nvidia Corp is awaiting regulatory approval.

SoftBank has nominated the chair of gaming firm Koei Tecmo Holdings Co Ltd, Keiko Erikawa, and the co-CEO of group internet business Z Holdings Corp, Kentaro Kawabe, to join the board.

