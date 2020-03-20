SoftBank seeks US$10 billion for Vision Fund in coronavirus fight

SoftBank Group Corp is looking to raise an additional US$10 billion to help its first Vision Fund support portfolio companies hit by the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-03-19/softbank-seeks-10-billion-to-supplement-vision-fund-amid-crisis on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

REUTERS: SoftBank Group Corp is looking to raise an additional US$10 billion to help its first Vision Fund support portfolio companies hit by the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-03-19/softbank-seeks-10-billion-to-supplement-vision-fund-amid-crisis on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The Japanese technology conglomerate has reached out to outside investors for US$5 billion in funds, which will be matched by another US$5 billion injection by the SoftBank, the report said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SoftBank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)