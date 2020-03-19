SoftBank shares close down 17per cent in biggest one-day fall

Shares of SoftBank Group Corp closed down 17per cent on Thursday in their biggest one-day fall, hammered by investor scepticism over the outlook for tech bets, such as office sharing firm WeWork and ridehailer Uber .

TOKYO: Shares of SoftBank Group Corp closed down 17per cent on Thursday in their biggest one-day fall, hammered by investor scepticism over the outlook for tech bets, such as office sharing firm WeWork and ridehailer Uber .

As economic gloom grows over a coronavirus outbreak, SoftBank racked up the second biggest fall in the benchmark index , breaking the 3,000-yen level to close at 2,687 yen.

The one-day fall is greater than during the bursting of the dot-com bubble, which evaporated most of Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi Son's wealth, as his plans to build a tech investing empire via the US$100 billion Vision Fund stutter.

Uber's shares closed down 22per cent overnight as people around the world stay home to try and slow the spread of the virus.

SoftBank is considering pulling out of a US$3 billion tender offer for WeWork, sources said. The startup has taken long property leases but is exposed to customers pulling out of short co-working contracts as the economy deteriorates.

"WeWork is very likely finished as a viable business," analyst Kirk Boodry wrote in a note on the Smartkarma platform, adding that "Softbank faces a third straight quarter of losses for Vision Fund."

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Anil D'Silva)