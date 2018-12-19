SoftBank shares fall 10 per cent vs IPO price in Tokyo market debut

TOKYO: SoftBank Corp shares slid in its market debut on Wednesday (Dec 19), as investor appetite was spoiled by a major service outage this month and worries over its exposure to Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co.

Following its US$23.5 billion initial public offering, shares of the telecoms unit of SoftBank Group Corp fell as far as 1,344 yen five minutes into trade, or 10.4 per cent lower than its IPO price of 1,500 yen. The broader Tokyo market was down 0.4 per cent.

At 915am local time (0015 GMT), the shares were at 1,395 yen, after opening at 1,463 yen.