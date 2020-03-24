SoftBank shares untraded with glut of buy orders after buyback announcement

SoftBank Group Corp shares were untraded with a glut of buy orders on Tuesday after the company announced up to US$41 billion (£35.52 billion) in asset sales and a record share buyback to shore up its collapsing share price.

SoftBank shares closed up 19per cent on Monday, hitting their daily limit, after the tech conglomerate said it would buy back up to 2 trillion yen (US$18 billion) worth of shares in addition to a 500 billion yen purchase announced earlier this month.

CEO Masayoshi Son's foray into investing in late-stage startups via SoftBank's US$100 billion Vision Fund has hammered the firm's shares as major bets soured, forcing a sell-down of core parts of its portfolio and buybacks - moves long sought by investors pushing for enhanced shareholder returns.

"We would have ideally preferred such an announcement from a position of strength and not because the (SoftBank) stock came under tremendous pressure," Jefferies analyst Atul Goyal wrote in a note, upgrading his SoftBank stock rating to "buy".

