SoftBank shifts to foreign banks as borrowing soars

SoftBank Group Corp's bank borrowing climbed by 42per cent in the year to March-end with the increase shouldered by foreign lenders, company filings showed on Thursday.

TOKYO: SoftBank Group Corp's bank borrowing climbed by 42per cent in the year to March-end with the increase shouldered by foreign lenders, company filings showed on Thursday.

Borrowing from the conglomerate's principal lenders rose to 4.98 trillion yen (US$46 billion) in the last business year, with main bank Mizuho Financial Group Inc the only Japanese lender remaining in the top three backers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(US$1 = 109.0800 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)