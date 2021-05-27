SoftBank shifts to foreign banks as borrowing soars

Business

SoftBank shifts to foreign banks as borrowing soars

SoftBank Group Corp's bank borrowing climbed by 42per cent in the year to March-end with the increase shouldered by foreign lenders, company filings showed on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Borrowing from the conglomerate's principal lenders rose to 4.98 trillion yen (US$46 billion) in the last business year, with main bank Mizuho Financial Group Inc the only Japanese lender remaining in the top three backers.

(US$1 = 109.0800 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

