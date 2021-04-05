SoftBank to lead nearly US$1.2 billion investment in diagnostics firm Invitae

A group of investors including SoftBank Group Corp will invest US$1.15 billion in Invitae Corp, the U.S. genetic diagnostics company said on Monday.

REUTERS -Invitae Corp said on Monday a group of investors including SoftBank Group Corp will invest US$1.15 billion in the U.S. genetic diagnostics company.

It said the investment, to be used for its growth initiatives, will be in convertible senior notes, which will bear 1.5per cent interest per year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company said the notes will have an initial conversion price of US$43.18 per share of its common stock, representing a premium of 10.2per cent to Invitae's closing price on Friday.

Earlier this year, SoftBank invested US$900 million in gene sequencing firm Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

San Francisco-based Invitae offers genetic testing services for a range of diseases, including skin and eye conditions, cancers as well as reproductive health in and outside the United States.

Shares of the company, which started operations in 2010, have more than tripled in the past twelve months, giving it a market valuation of US$7.7 billion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

J. Wood Capital Advisors LLC and Perella Weinberg Partners LP were financial advisers to Invitae on the transaction.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)