SoftBank to raise over US$11 billion for buybacks using Alibaba shares

TOKYO: Softbank Group will raise 1.25 trillion yen (US$11.7 billion) using Alibaba stock to fund buybacks of its own shares, Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said on Monday.

The SoftBank CEO made the comment at an earnings briefing after his company slid to a 1.4 trillion yen loss in the just-ended fiscal year, hit by massive losses at its Vision Fund.

