SoftBank to sell T-Mobile shares at US$103 apiece: source

NEW YORK: SoftBank Group Corp is set to sell a portion of its stake in U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc at US$103 per share to raise US$13.76 billion, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

SoftBank on Monday unveiled a series of transactions to divest more than US$21 billion worth of stock in T-Mobile, as it seeks funding for a US$41 billion share buyback and debt reduction plan. This included a public offering of 133.5 million shares.

SoftBank declined to comment. T-Mobile shares closed on Tuesday at US$107.16.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)