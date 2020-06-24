SoftBank to sell T-Mobile shares at US$103 apiece: source

SoftBank Group Corp is set to sell a portion of its stake in U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc at US$103 per share to raise US$13.76 billion, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

SoftBank on Monday unveiled a series of transactions to divest more than US$21 billion worth of stock in T-Mobile, as it seeks funding for a US$41 billion share buyback and debt reduction plan. This included a public offering of 133.5 million shares.

SoftBank declined to comment. T-Mobile shares closed on Tuesday at US$107.16.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Source: Reuters

