SoftBank to sell up to US$41 billion assets to fund another share buyback, reduce debt
SoftBank Group Corp said on Monday it would sell up to 4.5 trillion yen (US$41 billion) in assets to fund a share buyback of up to 2 trillion yen and reduce debt.
The share buyback is in addition to a buyback of up to 500 billion yen announced earlier this month.
