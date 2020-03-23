SoftBank to sell up to US$41 billion assets to fund another share buyback, reduce debt

SoftBank Group Corp said on Monday it would sell up to 4.5 trillion yen (US$41 billion) in assets to fund a share buyback of up to 2 trillion yen and reduce debt.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

The share buyback is in addition to a buyback of up to 500 billion yen announced earlier this month.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

