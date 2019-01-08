SoftBank to slash planned WeWork investment: FT

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SoftBank Corp is in talks to invest US$2 billion in U.S. shared office space provider WeWork Cos Inc this year, a much lower amount than the US$16 billion discussed towards the end of last year, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The deal will now not include the participation of SoftBank's Vision Fund, which had been a major backer of SoftBank's existing investment in WeWork, the report said, citing two people briefed on the deal.

Reuters reported in November that loss-making WeWork had secured an additional US$3 billion in funding from SoftBank.

