SoftBank to take 40% stake in AutoStore for US$2.8 billion

TOKYO: SoftBank Group has agreed to buy a 40 per cent stake in AutoStore for US$2.8 billion, the Norway-based robotics firm said on Monday, from funds affiliated with Thomas H Lee (THL) Partners and other investors.

The deal values AutoStore at US$7.7 billion and THL will continue to be its majority shareholder.

Advertisement

Advertisement

THL, SoftBank and EQT Private Equity will each have representatives on AutoStore's board, the companies said.

Founded in 1996, AutoStore has 20,000 robots deployed across 35 countries to automate warehouse operations. The company also has a design method that allows customers to store four times the inventory in the same space in a warehouse.

SoftBank Chairman Masayoshi Son said the conglomerate would work with AutoStore to expand to more end markets and geographies.