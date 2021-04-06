SoftBank to take 40per cent stake in AutoStore for US$2.8 billion
SoftBank Group Corp will acquire 40per cent of AutoStore from funds affiliated with Thomas Lee Partners and EQT Private Equity for US$2.8 billion, the robotics company said on Monday.
