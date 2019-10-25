SoftBank to write down minimum US$5 billion for WeWork, other losses: Bloomberg

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SoftBank Group Corp is poised to write down at least US$5 billion to account for a sharp drop in the value of some of its biggest holdings including WeWork and Uber Technologies Inc , Bloomberg reported.

Citing people with knowledge of the matter, Bloomberg said SoftBank, which runs the US$100 billion Vision Fund, would announce the writedown along with its second-quarter earnings on Nov. 6.

SoftBank this week agreed to spend more than US$10 billion to take over WeWork, doubling down on an ill-fated investment in the U.S. office-space sharing startup.

