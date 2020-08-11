SoftBank reports US$12 billion quarterly profit after record loss

TOKYO: SoftBank Group on Tuesday (Aug 11) reported a 12 per cent rise in net income in the first quarter but broke with tradition by not report operating profit, saying it was "not useful" as a measure of the conglomerate's investment performance.

Net profit was 1.3 trillion yen (US$12.3 billion) in the April to June quarter after the group booked a gain following the merger of US wireless carrier Sprint with T-Mobile US. The result compared with 1.2 trillion yen in the same period a year earlier.

SoftBank's US$100 billion Vision Fund posted an investment gain of 297 billion yen in the quarter as the fund sold down assets and revalued its portfolio upwards.