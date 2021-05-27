SoftBank Vision Fund head's disclosed pay fell 42per cent last year

SoftBank Vision Fund's head, Rajeev Misra, saw his disclosed remuneration for the past business year fall 42per cent to 931 million yen (US$8.5 million) including basic pay, a SoftBank Group Corp filing showed on Thursday.

TOKYO: SoftBank Vision Fund's head, Rajeev Misra, saw his disclosed remuneration for the past business year fall 42per cent to 931 million yen (US$8.5 million) including basic pay, a SoftBank Group Corp filing showed on Thursday.

Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure's remuneration fell 15per cent to roughly 1.8 billion yen over the same period. The package includes the cost of his relocation to the United States.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The filing does not reveal the full remuneration of the two executives as they left SoftBank's board in November as part of a shake-up of the conglomerate's corporate governance, with their pay after that point not disclosed.

Simon Segars, chief executive of chip designer Arm, was the highest paid executive with remuneration of 1.9 billion yen. SoftBank agreed to sell Arm https://www.reuters.com/article/arm-holdings-m-a-nvidia-idUSKBN26507O to chip firm Nvidia Corp in November in a US$40 billion deal that is yet to receive regulatory approval.

Group founder and CEO Masayoshi Son, who has spoken of the need to pay top dollar to attract talent, received a pay package down 52per cent at 100 million yen. His fortune has been boosted in the last financial year by recovery in the group's share price.

(US$1 = 109.1800 yen)

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)