SoftBank Vision Fund head's pay fell 42per cent last year

SoftBank Vision Fund's head, Rajeev Misra, saw his total remuneration for the past business year fall 42per cent to 931 million yen (US$8.5 million) including basic pay and other remuneration, a SoftBank Group Corp filing showed.

FILE PHOTO: SoftBank&apos;s logo is pictured at a news conference in Tokyo
FILE PHOTO: SoftBank's logo is pictured at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

(US$1 = 109.1800 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

