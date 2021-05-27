SoftBank Vision Fund head's pay fell 42per cent last year
SoftBank Vision Fund's head, Rajeev Misra, saw his total remuneration for the past business year fall 42per cent to 931 million yen (US$8.5 million) including basic pay and other remuneration, a SoftBank Group Corp filing showed.
TOKYO: SoftBank Vision Fund's head, Rajeev Misra, saw his total remuneration for the past business year fall 42per cent to 931 million yen (US$8.5 million) including basic pay and other remuneration, a SoftBank Group Corp filing showed.
(US$1 = 109.1800 yen)
(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)