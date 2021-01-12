Some data from last month's cyber attack leaked online, says EU drugs regulator

REUTERS: Europe's medicines regulator said on Tuesday some COVID-19-related documents and data that were accessed in a cyber attack that it disclosed last month have been leaked on the internet.

It did not provide details on which documents or data were made available online, but said necessary action was being taken by law enforcement authorities. (https://bit.ly/3qdSBO9)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)