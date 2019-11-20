Some Huawei suppliers get US approval to restart sales to blacklisted firm

The U.S. government said on Wednesday it has begun issuing licenses for some companies to supply goods to China's blacklisted telecommunications company Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.

REUTERS: The U.S. government said on Wednesday it has begun issuing licenses for some companies to supply goods to China's blacklisted telecommunications company Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.

Companies began receiving notices of approval and "intent to deny" notices from the Commerce Department on Wednesday, two industry sources said, as U.S President Donald Trump seeks to close a partial trade deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was not immediately clear which products had been approved for sale, but the move granted much-needed clarity to U.S. companies that last year made billions of dollars in sales to Huawei, the world's largest telecoms equipment maker.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told Fox Business Network late on Tuesday that the department has "had 290-something requests for specific licenses. We now have been starting to send out the 20-day intent to deny letters and some approvals."

In May, the Trump administration put Huawei on a trade blacklist, citing national security concerns. Companies on the list are not allowed to receive shipments of U.S. goods without a special license from the Commerce Department.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Advertisement