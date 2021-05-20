Son's SoftBank stake rises to 29% after treasury share retirement

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

TOKYO: SoftBank Group Corp CEO Masayoshi Son's stake in the Japanese conglomerate he founded has risen to 29.01 per cent from 26.90 per cent in February following the retirement of treasury shares, regulatory filings showed on Thursday (May 20).

Son's stake would be larger if not for the exclusion of shares held by an entity which, according to filings, Son no longer represents after being replaced by his brother Taizo Son.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SoftBank completed a record US$23 billion share buyback programme this month and has retired most of its treasury shares. The stock has lost 20 per cent since hitting two-decade highs in March.

