Sony, OmniVision receive US licences to export sensors to Huawei - Nikkei

TOKYO: Sony Corp and OmniVision Technologies Inc have been granted U.S. licences to resume shipping some image sensors to China's Huawei Technologies, Nikkei Asia reported on Thursday, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter.

U.S. curbs on Huawei Technologies, which cite security concerns, have banned global suppliers from selling it chips, including image sensors, which use U.S. technology, without a special licence since Sept. 15.

Yet some display and image sensor-related suppliers are receiving U.S. licences as those components are considered less related to cybersecurity concerns, Nikkei Asia reported, quoting a chip industry executive.

The report said the licence granted to Sony could be limited only to a portion of its products.

Sony declined to comment. Representatives of OmniVision, a subsidiary of Shanghai-listed Will Semiconductor Co , could not be reached for immediate comment.

Samsung Electronics' display unit has received licences from U.S. authorities to continue supplying certain display panel products to Huawei, a source told Reuters.

Last month, Intel Corp said it had received licences from U.S. authorities to continue supplying certain products to Huawei.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; editing by Jason Neely)