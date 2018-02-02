Sony CEO Hirai to be replaced by CFO: report

Sony Corp CEO Kazuo Hirai will be replaced by Kenichiro Yoshida, currently the company's chief financial officer, effective April 1, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Sony Corp's Chief Financial Officer Kenichiro Yoshida attends a news conference at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Hirai is likely to become chairman of the electronics and entertainment company, Nikkei said in its online edition.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

