Sony CEO Hirai to be replaced by CFO: report

TOKYO: Sony Corp CEO Kazuo Hirai will be replaced by Kenichiro Yoshida, currently the company's chief financial officer, effective April 1, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.

Hirai is likely to become chairman of the electronics and entertainment company, Nikkei said in its online edition.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Himani Sarkar)