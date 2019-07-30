Sony posts 18% jump in Q1 profit on strong image sensor business

TOKYO: Japan's Sony Corp on Tuesday (Jul 30) reported an 18.4 per cent increase in first-quarter operating profit, beating market expectations thanks to a strong performance in the image sensor business.

The electronics firm posted an operating profit of ¥230.93 billion (US$2.1 billion) for the April-June quarter, up from ¥195.01 billion a year prior.

That was above a consensus estimate of ¥173.61 billion from 8 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

The company maintained its profit forecast for the year ending March at ¥810 billion.

After two years of record profits, Sony is now facing headwinds in the games business, central to the company's recent revival.

The gaming business is expecting larger costs to develop a next-generation console that analysts say will come in 2020, as the five-year old PlayStation 4 nears the end of its life.

But bigger profits at the image sensor business, driven by demand for large-size image sensors and multiple-lens camera systems for smartphones, offset the weakness in the gaming business.

The semiconductor business, which includes image sensors, posted a profit of ¥49.5 billion, up from ¥29.1 billion a year earlier.

The gaming business posted a profit of ¥73.8 billion, down from ¥83.5 billion a year earlier.