Sony reports 18per cent jump in first-quarter profit on strong image sensor business

Japan's Sony Corp on Tuesday reported an 18.4per cent increase in first-quarter operating profit, beating market expectations thanks to a strong performance in the image sensor business.

Sony&apos;s image sensors are pictured at the company&apos;s headquarters in Tokyo
FILE PHOTO - Sony's image sensors are pictured at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, November 27, 2017. Picture taken November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The electronics firm posted an operating profit of 230.9 billion yen (US$2.1 billion) for the April-June quarter, up from 195.01 billion yen a year prior.

That was above a consensus estimate of 173.61 billion yen from 8 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

(US$1 = 108.6200 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Source: Reuters

