Sony reports 18per cent jump in first-quarter profit on strong image sensor business
Japan's Sony Corp on Tuesday reported an 18.4per cent increase in first-quarter operating profit, beating market expectations thanks to a strong performance in the image sensor business.
TOKYO: Japan's Sony Corp on Tuesday reported an 18.4per cent increase in first-quarter operating profit, beating market expectations thanks to a strong performance in the image sensor business.
The electronics firm posted an operating profit of 230.9 billion yen (US$2.1 billion) for the April-June quarter, up from 195.01 billion yen a year prior.
That was above a consensus estimate of 173.61 billion yen from 8 analysts polled by Refinitiv.
(US$1 = 108.6200 yen)
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Stephen Coates)