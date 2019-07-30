Sony reports 18per cent jump in first-quarter profit on strong image sensor business

Japan's Sony Corp on Tuesday reported an 18.4per cent increase in first-quarter operating profit, beating market expectations thanks to a strong performance in the image sensor business.

TOKYO: Japan's Sony Corp on Tuesday reported an 18.4per cent increase in first-quarter operating profit, beating market expectations thanks to a strong performance in the image sensor business.

The electronics firm posted an operating profit of 230.9 billion yen (US$2.1 billion) for the April-June quarter, up from 195.01 billion yen a year prior.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That was above a consensus estimate of 173.61 billion yen from 8 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

(US$1 = 108.6200 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Stephen Coates)