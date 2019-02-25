Sony revitalises smartphone franchise with movie-ratio screens

Sony, the Japanese company that has fallen way behind its Korean and Chinese rivals in the smartphone sales race, is aiming to capitalize on its movie pedigree with new devices featuring 21:9 ratio screens, the dimensions used to film blockbusters.

FILE PHOTO : The company logo of Sony Corporation is seen at the CP+ camera and photo trade fair in Yokohama, Japan, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The company announced a new flagship Xperia One handset, which has a HDR OLED screen, optimized using its Bravia TV technology, and the ability to take photos and record 4K video in a 21:9 ratio, at the Mobile World Congress on Monday.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

