Sony second-quarter profit climbs 16per cent, raises full-year outlook

TOKYO: Sony Corp on Wednesday reported a 16per cent increase in quarterly operating profit on robust image sensor sales, logging its strongest-ever second-quarter result and raised its full-year earnings outlook.

Operating income for the Japanese entertainment and electronics firm came in at 278.96 billion yen (US$2.56 billion for the July-September quarter, above the 239.5 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

The result beat an average estimate of 235.13 billion yen drawn from nine analysts compiled by Refinitiv.

Sony raised its annual profit forecast to 840 billion yen from an earlier estimate of 810 billion yen. That compares with a consensus of 848.28 billion yen from 23 analysts.

(US$1 = 108.8300 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

