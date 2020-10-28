Sony second-quarter profit rises 13.9per cent, beats estimates

Japan's Sony Corp on Wednesday reported a 13.9per cent increase in second-quarter operating profit and raised its full-year earnings outlook thanks to an upbeat gaming business.

The Sony logo is seen on a building in the Manhattan borough of New York City
The Sony logo is seen on a building in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/Files

July-September profit reached 317.76 billion yen (US$3 billion), from 278.96 billion yen in the same period a year prior, the entertainment and electronics firm said in a statement.

The result compared with the 197.55 billion yen average of 11 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Sony raised its annual profit forecast to 700 billion yen from an earlier estimate of 620 billion yen. That compared with the 672.33 billion yen consensus of 24 analysts.

(US$1 = 104.7000 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

