Sony shares seen surging after Reuters reports Third Point building stake again
TOKYO: Shares of Sony Corp were untraded early Tuesday with a glut of buy orders after Reuters reported that Daniel Loeb's hedge fund Third Point LLC was building a stake in Japanese electronics conglomerate again to push for changes.
Third Point, which has about US$14.5 billion in assets under management, is raising a dedicated investment vehicle to target between US$500 million and US$1 billion in capital, so it can buy more Sony shares, people familiar with the matter said.
