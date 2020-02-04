Sony third-quarter profit falls 20per cent; still beats estimates and raises outlook

Sony Corp on Tuesday reported a 20per cent decline in third-quarterly profit due to the absence of an accounting gain that boosted its year-earlier result, though strong sales of image sensors helped it beat estimates and raise its annual outlook.

TOKYO: Sony Corp on Tuesday reported a 20per cent decline in third-quarterly profit due to the absence of an accounting gain that boosted its year-earlier result, though strong sales of image sensors helped it beat estimates and raise its annual outlook.

Operating profit came in at 300.1 billion yen (US$2.76 billion) for October-December, from 376.99 billion yen in the same period a year earlier. The result compared with the 271.07 billion yen average of nine analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Excluding the impact of one-off items including last year's gain linked to the acquisition of music publisher EMI, profit rose 6per cent.

The Japanese entertainment and electronics firm raised its annual profit forecast to 880 billion yen from 840 billion yen. That compared with the 878.47 billion yen consensus of 22 analysts.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)