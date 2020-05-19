Sony to turn financial arm into wholly owned unit for US$3.7 billion: Nikkei

Sony Corp will turn its financial arm, Sony Financial Holdings Inc, into a wholly owned unit through a tender offer worth about 400 billion yen (US$3.72 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported.

TOKYO: Sony Corp will turn its financial arm, Sony Financial Holdings Inc, into a wholly owned unit through a tender offer worth about 400 billion yen (US$3.72 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported.

The early-afternoon report send shares of Sony Financial Holdings up nearly 17per cent to 2,412 yen, while Sony Corp shares rose 3per cent. Sony was not immediately available to comment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Himani Sarkar)