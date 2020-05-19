Sony to turn financial arm into wholly owned unit for US$3.7 billion: Nikkei

Business

Sony to turn financial arm into wholly owned unit for US$3.7 billion: Nikkei

Sony Corp will turn its financial arm, Sony Financial Holdings Inc, into a wholly owned unit through a tender offer worth about 400 billion yen (US$3.72 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported.

FILE PHOTO: Xperia 10 Plus pre-launch event at Sony offices in London
FILE PHOTO: An employee takes a photo on a new Sony Xperia 10 Plus in this posed photograph at the Sony offices in London, Britain February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

Bookmark

TOKYO: Sony Corp will turn its financial arm, Sony Financial Holdings Inc, into a wholly owned unit through a tender offer worth about 400 billion yen (US$3.72 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported.

The early-afternoon report send shares of Sony Financial Holdings up nearly 17per cent to 2,412 yen, while Sony Corp shares rose 3per cent. Sony was not immediately available to comment.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark