Sourh Korea Finance Minister, central bank says monetary policy needs adjusting

South Korea's central bank will need to adjust the extent of loose monetary policy to better tackle the growing financial imbalances, a joint statement from the Bank of Korea and the finance ministry showed on Friday.

SEOUL: South Korea's central bank will need to adjust the extent of loose monetary policy to better tackle the growing financial imbalances, a joint statement from the Bank of Korea and the finance ministry showed on Friday.

The statement, released after a rare meeting between finance minister Hong Nam-ki and BOK Governor Lee Ju-yeol, said fiscal policies will need to remain expansionary for the time being.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)