South Africa's Taste Holdings plans to exit food business, sells Starbucks

Business

South Africa's Taste Holdings said on Friday it had sold its Starbucks business for 7 million rand (US$464,200) and was also considering selling others in its food business, including Domino's Pizza, as part of a new plan to become a luxury retail group.

A Starbucks logo is reflected on a window at the shop in Rosebank
FILE PHOTO: A Starbucks logo is reflected on a window at the shop in Rosebank, South Africa, November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

The company said in a statement that it could not secure the capital required to fund its previous strategy aimed at bringing Starbucks and Domino's to break-even.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Source: Reuters

