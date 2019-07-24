South Korea asks Japan to cancel plan to remove the country from white list

South Korea asks Japan to cancel plan to remove the country from white list

FILE PHOTO: Police officer stands guard near Japan and South Korea national flags at a hotel in Tok
FILE PHOTO: A police officer stands guard near Japan and South Korea national flags at a hotel, where the South Korean embassy in Japan is holding the reception to mark the 50th anniversary of the normalisation of ties between Seoul and Tokyo, in Tokyo June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

SEOUL: South Korea said on Wednesday (Jul 24) a Japanese plan to remove South Korea from a Japanese list of countries that face minimum trade restrictions would impose tougher conditions without legitimate grounds and consultation.

Japan's plan to remove South Korea from the so-called white list was a very grave matter that undermined the economic and security partnership between the two countries, South Korea's industry ministry said in a statement.

It asked Japan to scrap its plan.

Japan threatened last week to drop South Korea from the white list of countries that face minimum trade restrictions under a trade control law. That would require Japanese exporters to seek a licence for items that could be used in some weapons-related applications.

On Japan's white list are 27 countries, from Germany to South Korea, Britain and the United States.

Source: Reuters/aa

