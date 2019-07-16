South Korea bourse fines BofA Merrill Lynch branch over irregular trading

SEOUL: The Korea Exchange (KRX) said on Tuesday it has decided to impose a 175 million won (US$148,655) fine on Bank of America Merrill Lynch's South Korean unit for irregular trading activities.

The bourse in a statement said a review of the investment bank's trading had uncovered phantom orders.

A Hong Kong-based spokesman for Bank of America Merrill Lynch declined to comment.

