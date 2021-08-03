South Korea cbank's Koh said interest rates should be raised to curb debt growth

A Bank of Korea board member said benchmark interest rates need to be raised as addressing financial imbalances is a priority over supporting economic growth, minutes of a July 15 board meeting showed on Tuesday.

SEOUL: A Bank of Korea board member said benchmark interest rates need to be raised as addressing financial imbalances is a priority over supporting economic growth, minutes of a July 15 board meeting showed on Tuesday.

Koh Seung-beom, the sole dissenter among the bank's seven board members in a decision to hold interest rates on July 15, said excessive debt growth could eventually hurt economic growth and create asset bubbles.

Only dissenters are identified in minutes.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Andrew Heavens)