South Korea central bank holds rates, as widely expected

SEOUL: South Korea's central bank kept monetary policy unchanged on Thursday as a surge in coronavirus cases threatened an export-led economic recovery.

The Bank of Korea, as expected by all 26 analysts in a Reuters poll, kept the base rate steady at a historic low of 0.5per cent.

Governor Lee Ju-yeol is due to hold a news conference from 0220 GMT.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Joori Roh; Editing by Sam Holmes)