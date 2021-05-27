South Korea central bank holds rates, as widely expected
SEOUL: South Korea's central bank kept monetary policy unchanged on Thursday as a surge in coronavirus cases threatened an export-led economic recovery.
The Bank of Korea, as expected by all 26 analysts in a Reuters poll, kept the base rate steady at a historic low of 0.5per cent.
Governor Lee Ju-yeol is due to hold a news conference from 0220 GMT.
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Joori Roh; Editing by Sam Holmes)