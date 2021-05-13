South Korea government think tank says loose monetary policy should continue

South Korea's top government think-tank on Thursday called on the central bank to maintain loose monetary policy for the time being and raised its economic growth forecasts for the current year.

SEOUL: South Korea's top government think-tank on Thursday called on the central bank to maintain loose monetary policy for the time being and raised its economic growth forecasts for the current year.

"As the economic recovery has not been strong, and since the trend of inflation has been underperforming the target inflation for a long while, the need to adjust the monetary policy stance is not high for now," the state-run Korea Development Institute (KDI) said in a bi-annual report on the economy.

"Accommodative monetary policies should stand to support economic recovery for the time being."

Still, the KDI raised its economic growth forecast for this year to 3.8per cent from 3.1per cent previously, citing robust chip exports and capital investments.

The Bank of Korea (BOK) on April 15 kept the seven-day repurchase rate unchanged at 0.5per cent, as expected, amid concerns that rising coronavirus cases could derail the economic recovery.

The KDI's new projection comes after the government raised this year's growth forecast to 4per cent this week.

The BOK sees the economy expanding at 3per cent to 4per cent this year after contracting by 1.0per cent in 2020.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; editing by Richard Pullin)