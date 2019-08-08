South Korea says Japan grants first high-tech approval since July export curbs

SEOUL: South Korea's prime minister said on Thursday (Aug 8) that Japan has granted its first approval for the export of a high-tech material to South Korea since Tokyo imposed tighter curbs in July on three high-tech components used for making chips and displays.

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said the approval made on Wednesday was for the material known as EUV photoresists, crucial for Samsung's advanced contract chipmaking production.

"We are stepping up our diplomatic efforts to make Japan retract its economic attack," Lee told a meeting with government officials.

There was no immediate comment from Samsung.

South Korean chipmakers are hitting a dead-end in their quest to find alternatives for key Japanese materials that have been hit with export restrictions, raising the prospect of major disruption to their operations in coming months.



The curbs apply on EUV photoresists, used in producing chips based on an advanced technique known as extreme ultraviolet lithography.

That could hobble Samsung's efforts to use the technology to catch up with rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the booming business of building advanced chips for other companies.



Japan and South Korea are currently embroiled in a trade row after South Korean court rulings ordered Japanese firms to pay for forced labour during World War II.

The row saw Japan impose restrictions on exports for chemicals used by tech companies such as Samsung for making chips. Sales of these materials to South Korea needed approval from the Japanese government.

In response, South Koreans called for boycotts of Japanese products, including food, cosmetics and cars.

Last week, both countries removed each other from their “white lists” of trusted trading partners, a move that could subject hundreds of products listed as sensitive to tighter export controls.

