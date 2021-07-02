South Korea June inflation stays below nine-year peak

South Korea's consumer prices rose 2.4per cent in June from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, standing above 2per cent for a third straight month but missing a 2.5per cent increase tipped in a Reuters survey.

SEOUL: South Korea's consumer prices rose 2.4per cent in June from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, standing above 2per cent for a third straight month but missing a 2.5per cent increase tipped in a Reuters survey.

That stood just notches below a 2.6per cent rise in May when it marked the fastest pace since April 2012.

Month-on-month inflation, however, fell 0.1per cent, falling into negative territory for the first time in seven months and versus a 0.1per cent rise a month earlier.

Meanwhile, core inflation rose 1.2per cent year-on-year, unchanged from May when it logged the sharpest growth since November 2018.

