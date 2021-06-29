South Korea lawmaker says second extra budget will be about 36 trln won

Business

South Korea lawmaker says second extra budget will be about 36 trln won

A South Korean lawmaker leading parliamentary discussion of the country's second extra budget of this year said on Tuesday around 36 trillion won (US$32 billion) of supplementary spending is on the way to aid businesses hit by the pandemic.

FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of a South Korean Won note
FILE PHOTO: A South Korea won note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

Park Won-joo, a ruling Democratic Party lawmaker, said excess tax revenue of 33 trillion won will mainly be used to finance the extra budget.

(US$1 = 1,129.5900 won)

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Source: Reuters

