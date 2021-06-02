South Korea May inflation accelerates to over 9-year high, matches forecasts

SEOUL: South Korea's consumer prices rose 2.6per cent in May from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday, logging the fastest growth since April 2012 and matching a median estimate for a 2.6per cent increase in a Reuters survey.

It grew 2.3per cent on an annual basis in April.

Month-on-month inflation was 0.1per cent, slower than a 0.2per cent increase in April.

Meanwhile, core inflation rose 1.2per cent year-on-year, marking the sharpest growth since November 2018.

This story corrects survey figure in first paragraph to 2.6per cent from 2.3per cent.

