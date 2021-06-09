South Korea May unemployment rate inches up, more jobs added

SEOUL: South Korea's unemployment rate edged up in May, after falling to an eight-month low in April, but the number of people employed continued to rise at a sharp pace, underpinning hopes for a gradual recovery in the labour market.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 3.8 per cent last month, versus 3.7 per cent in April, Statistics Korea data showed on Wednesday (Jun 9), while 619,000 jobs were added, after 652,000 people were employed a month earlier, the most since August 2014.

Advertisement