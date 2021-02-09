South Korea regulator not probing Hyundai executives' share sales: official

South Korea's Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) is not currently investigating Hyundai Motor executives' share sales, a regulatory official said on Tuesday.

The official, who asked not to be identified, made the statement amid concerns of insider trading by Hyundai executives after stock sales following reports of a possible cooperation between Hyundai and Apple.

